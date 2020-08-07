Crestview Hills Summer Music Series

The season kicks off June 19 with the Epic Eagles, from Ontario, Canada.

On July 17, E5C4P3, a Journey tribute band, will play.

And on August 7, Southern Accents will play Tom Petty music.

All performances begin at 7:30 pm, with the main act beginning at 9:00 pm.

For more information call (859) 341-7373