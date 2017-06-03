Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Event

The Crestwood Civic Club will host its premier Art & Garden Event on Saturday, June 3, 2017 – rain or shine - from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse located at 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky. A plant sale sponsored by the Club will be just one part of this event. Patrons will be able to browse several plant varieties in annuals, perennials and succulents, donated by the club’s members as well as various wholesale and retail nurseries and home gardening centers.

In addition, hand crafted designed art and crafts will be available for purchase from various vendors including handcrafted gourds made into necklaces, ornaments, vases and bowls;seasonal art – hand painted door decorations; stained glass work and mesh wreaths, painted frames and quilled paper items; organic hand crafted soap bath and skin products; dishcloths, notecards, bookmarks and homemade hand decorated cookies – just to name a few.

Proceeds from the Club’s fundraisers throughout the year are directed towards its scholarship program and a variety of local community and educational programs.

For information contact Carin Wuchterl at 502-807-9020.