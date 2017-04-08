Crimes of the Heart at Hardin County Playhouse

Hardin County Playhouse 209 West Dixie, Suite 100, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

The scene is Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital.

Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach.

Touching and consistently hilarious this Pulitzer Prize winning show will linger in the mind long after the curtain has descended.

Performances

April 7-9 & 13-16, 2017

For more information visit hardincountyplayhouse.com

