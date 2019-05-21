Crimson Duval & Felipe Molina: Colorful Muse
M S Rezny Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Colorful in both concept and design these artists explore different mediums to tell their stories. Felipe Molina’s personal experiences are translated into representation of people and animals placed in unique environments where color and abstract elements create mood and perspective. Sculpting her coli-built, boldly colored creatures and placing them in vibrant environments of mixed media Crimson Duvall's stories unfold.
May 21-June 29
Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-5PM | Saturday, 1PM-4PM
FREE
For more information call (859) 252-4647 or visit msrezny.com