Croquet Tournament at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

Join us for Ashland's annual Croquet Tournament! Wear your whites or your best 1920s attire. Prizes will be given out for the best costume as well as the best picnic spread. Spectators welcome! Our cafe will be open and there will also be special food vendors on site.

$60 registration fee per team of two. Registration is now open at henryclay.org or through Eventbrite.

For more information call 859-266-8581