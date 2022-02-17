Cross That River at Lyric Theatre

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 An acclaimed Off-Broadway musical by musician Allan Harris, Cross That River tells the story of Blue, a runaway slave who escapes to Texas and becomes one of America's first Black cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this chapter of American History.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com

Concerts & Live Music
