Crowder at the Paramount Arts Center

Over the past two decades, David Crowder has developed a reputation for lyrically powerful, musically intricate and eclectic songs that have been sung everywhere from churches to mainstream clubs. His 2014 debut album, Neon Steeple, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, hit #1 on the Christian & Gospel Albums chart, and was named iTunes’ Christian Album of the Year. He garnered multiple radio hits, including “I Am” and the Grammy®-nominated “Come As You Are,” as well as a Grand Ole Opry debut and a Dove Award.

