Crowder at the Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 Crowder at the Paramount Arts Center

 Over the past two decades, David Crowder has developed a reputation for lyrically powerful, musically intricate and eclectic songs that have been sung everywhere from churches to mainstream clubs. His 2014 debut album, Neon Steeple, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, hit #1 on the Christian & Gospel Albums chart, and was named iTunes’ Christian Album of the Year. He garnered multiple radio hits, including “I Am” and the Grammy®-nominated “Come As You Are,” as well as a Grand Ole Opry debut and a Dove Award.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Theater & Dance
