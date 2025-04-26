× Expand CASA Cruisin' for casa (tbd) - 2 Cruisin for CASA flyer

Cruisin' for CASA at Madisonville City Park

Come out and enjoy a fantastic afternoon filled with classic cars, custom rides, and community spirit—all in support of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an organization dedicated to helping abused and neglected children.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast, supporter of CASA, or just looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday, this event is for you. Bring the whole family—there's something for everyone!

Do you have a car you'd like to show off? Contact Matt Allen to register your vehicle - 270-619-0073.

For more information about CASA visit midwestcasa.org