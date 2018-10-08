Crystal Glazing in Cuba Exhibit at Morehead State University

Alan Manuel González is an award-winning practicing artist and native of Cuba. González, whose work addresses the country’s social and political issues, will be coming to MSU for a near-three-week period.

He will serve as Visiting Artist in Residence from Oct. 8 through Oct. 24 and have his exhibition “Crystal Glazing in Cuba” on display from Oct. 24 through Nov. 20 at the Golding-Yang Art Gallery. The exhibition’s opening reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Golding-Yang Gallery.

In addition to a one-person exhibition, González will participate in numerous activities during his time at MSU. These activities include master classes, demonstrations/workshops, presentations and one-on-one/small-group conversational meetings. This includes an artist lecture scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Claypool-Young Art Building, Room 111.

To learn more about Alan Manuel González, visit alanmanuelgonzalez.com. For more information about MSU’s Department of Art and Design, call 606-783-2766 or visit moreheadstate.edu/art.

