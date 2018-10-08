Crystal Glazing in Cuba Exhibit at Morehead State University

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Crystal Glazing in Cuba Exhibit at Morehead State University

Alan Manuel González is an award-winning practicing artist and native of Cuba. González, whose work addresses the country’s social and political issues, will be coming to MSU for a near-three-week period. 

He will serve as Visiting Artist in Residence from Oct. 8 through Oct. 24 and have his exhibition “Crystal Glazing in Cuba” on display from Oct. 24 through Nov. 20 at the Golding-Yang Art Gallery. The exhibition’s opening reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Golding-Yang Gallery.

In addition to a one-person exhibition, González will participate in numerous activities during his time at MSU. These activities include master classes, demonstrations/workshops, presentations and one-on-one/small-group conversational meetings. This includes an artist lecture scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Claypool-Young Art Building, Room 111.

To learn more about Alan Manuel González, visit  alanmanuelgonzalez.com. For more information about MSU’s Department of Art and Design, call 606-783-2766 or visit   moreheadstate.edu/art.

For more information visit moreheadstate.edu

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
