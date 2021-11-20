Cub Scout Day at Woodlands Nature Station

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invite you to Cub Scout Day at Woodlands Nature Station inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211. G eneral admission covers all programs and activities: $7 ages 18 and up, $5 ages 5-17, free for ages 4 and under. Everyone is welcome.

Learn about the night sky, dinosaurs, cool rocks and fun physical science experiments. Cub Scouts of all ages can participate in staff led programs and activities that help them work toward a Belt Loop from their respective levels: Gizmos and Gadgets (Lions) Sky Is the Limit (Tigers), Digging in the Past (Wolves), Super Science (Bears) and Earth Rocks! (Webelos). At least a two hour visit is recommended to do all the activities.

Cub Scouts are welcome to come with their pack or individually with a parent, and are encouraged to bring a friend.

For a complete schedule of programs, activities and requirements covered, call 270.924.2299 or visit the @WoodlandsNatureStation Facebook events page. Fourth grade students can go to https://everykidinapark.gov , get their free Every Kid in a Park pass, and get their family in for free. For more information, call the Nature Station at 270.924.2299.

For more information call 270-924-2299 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us