× Expand National Corvette Museum Several generations of Corvettes parked in front of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky.

Cultural Awareness Corvette Weekend at National Corvette Museum

Cultural Awareness Corvette Weekend returns to Bowling Green, KY August 14th-16th, 2025, and it's going to be another geared up good time. More details will be added as announced!

The Cultural Awareness Corvette Weekend Inc. is a hybrid team of visionaries, creators, managers, and strategists partnered with the National Corvette Museum with the express purpose of providing an annual opportunity for Corvette enthusiasts throughout the United States to come together and experience and celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity that exists amongst Corvette Owners while contributing to the development of educational and economic opportunities in the host community.

For more information please call (270) 781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org/