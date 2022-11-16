Current Speed: Sky Hopinka - Speed Art Museum

The Speed Art Museum is proud to present a new exhibition of work by artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka (born 1984 in Ferndale, WA) as the inaugural iteration of the museum’s Current Speed exhibition series.

A 2022 MacArthur Fellow, Sky Hopinka (born 1984) makes experimental films, videos, and photographs that center and explore Indigenous perspectives, memory, and culture. A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin and a descendent of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, Hopinka interweaves personal and communal histories and experiences as visual, linguistic, and sonic ingredients to create an alternative form of storytelling that is often unfixed, inexact, and indirect. Through technical mastery and precision in film editing, the artist destabilizes and untethers our conventional linear viewing experiences—creating uncertainty that might mirror the myriad ways generations of Indigenous peoples have also been disenfranchised from their own firmly planted lands, homes, and familial ties to culture, identity, and personhood.

For this installation, the Speed will present three major film works made by Hopinka over the last six years: I’ll Remember You As You Were, not as What You’ll Become (2016), Lore (2019), and Mnemonics of Shape and Reason (2021).

--------

Current Speed is a new series of changing contemporary art exhibitions that introduces the Kentuckiana community to new and emerging artists as well as celebrated mid-career artists previously underrecognized in the region. Current Speed exhibitions are open to the public and included with general museum admission.

