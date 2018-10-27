Cut-Painted Gourds Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10:30 to 3:30, Donna & Donnie Smith will demonstrate their cut and painted gourds from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

The Smiths’ journey as craftspeople began 25 years ago, when they planted gourds by their back porch. Each gourd must be washed to remove the outer skin, which has molded and left an interesting pattern and texture on the gourd surface.

Once the gourd is clean, it is sanded before its lid is cut. Donnie is constantly finding creative ways to cut gourds, transforming them into baskets and lidded vessels using cutout-filigreed designs that enhance and integrate the painted surface and form.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov