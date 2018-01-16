Cyber Security 101

Tuesday, Jan 16, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Presented by Wes Spencer, CIO of FNB and nationally recognized information security professional.

Spencer will lead a presentation on practical cyber security tips for your home or business. You will learn about the most important things you can do to protect yourself from financial loss and identity theft. The session will be discussion based, so come with any questions you may have!

Spencer is an advocate for information security and is a sought after speaker across the country. In his current role, he oversees all aspects of digital banking at FNB. Prior to working in the finance industry, he was professor of information security at Murray State University, where his research interests were in network security and cyber crime.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings