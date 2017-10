Cyclocross Cincinnati Welcome Party

Join Cyclocross participants for a "Welcome to Kentucky" reception at BCM sponsored by the DevouGood Project and hosted by the Covington Rotary Club. Free admission and food. Beer and wine available for sale. On Saturday, Oct. 28, cheer on the cyclists as they participate in the Cyclocross International Championship in Devou Park from 8 a.m. to dark.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org