Cynthiana Civil War Speakers Series: Morgan's Raid

Come join us for our quarterly Civil War speaker series at Rohs Opera House! Open to the public, this event will be FREE to Foundation members, and $5.00 for all others. Donations to cover speaker costs are also accepted.

​

2:00 - Civil War 101

2:30 - Cynthiana Civil War 101

3:00 - David Mowery - Morgan's Great Raid: Taking the War to the North

For more information visit cynthianabattlefieldsfoundation.org