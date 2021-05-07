× Expand Cypress Band Cypress Band

Cypress Live in Concert at The Venue in Morehead

An eclectic folk/pop trio based out of Huntington WV. Trust us, you've never heard folk like this! Cypress is a modern folk trio based out of Huntington, West Virginia that crosses boundaries and genres in an attempt to create music that is effective, and always remains authentic. They can be seen playing across West Virginia and Appalachia in venues, churches, and recovery centers bringing their own unique blend of traditional songs and modern sounds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeGpcvaCmJs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bg8Zn0vZjEk

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com