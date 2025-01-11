× Expand Spotlight Cyrano de Bergerac

Cyrano de Bergerac at Spotlight Playhouse

Presented by The Bluegrass Players

Join The Bluegrass Players on an unforgettable journey of love, bravery, and poetic eloquence with their production of Cyrano de Bergerac. This timeless tale, brought to life by a talented cast, tells the story of Cyrano, a brilliant poet and swordsman with a heart full of love—and insecurities to match.

Set against the intimate and charming backdrop of the Spotlight Playhouse, this production delivers a perfect blend of romance, humor, and action. Cyrano de Bergerac is a poignant and witty story of unrequited love, friendship, and personal honor. Whether you're drawn to its poetic dialogue or the swashbuckling action, this show has something for everyone.

Don’t miss this moving tribute to the power of words and the complexities of the human heart. Reserve your seats now for a night of eloquent storytelling and heartfelt performances.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com