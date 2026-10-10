× Expand Lawrenceburg / Anderson Tourism DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Día de Los Muertos in Harrodsburg

Celebrate life, memory, and community right in the heart of bourbon country! Lawrenceburg’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration brings families and friends together for a joyful evening honoring ancestors through authentic Mexican traditions, art, and food.

This event is free but tickets should be reserved in advance.

For more information call 5025983127.