Día de Los Muertos in Harrodsburg

-

Downtown Harrodsburg Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Día de Los Muertos in Harrodsburg

Celebrate life, memory, and community right in the heart of bourbon country! Lawrenceburg’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration brings families and friends together for a joyful evening honoring ancestors through authentic Mexican traditions, art, and food.

This event is free but tickets should be reserved in advance.

For more information call 5025983127. 

Info

Downtown Harrodsburg Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
5025983127
please enable javascript to view