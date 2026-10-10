Día de Los Muertos in Harrodsburg
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Downtown Harrodsburg Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
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Lawrenceburg / Anderson Tourism
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS
Día de Los Muertos in Harrodsburg
Celebrate life, memory, and community right in the heart of bourbon country! Lawrenceburg’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration brings families and friends together for a joyful evening honoring ancestors through authentic Mexican traditions, art, and food.
This event is free but tickets should be reserved in advance.
For more information call 5025983127.
Info
Downtown Harrodsburg Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday