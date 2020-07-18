× Expand Sheila Rush SAR members from the Gov. Issac Shelby Chapter at a similar ceremony held previously at Old Mulkey.

DAR/SAR Dedication Ceremony at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Abraham Hestand was an American Revolutionary War veteran, a Kentucky pioneer and a member of this church. However, the location of his final resting place is unknown. During this patriotic service a gravestone will be unveiled for him in the memorial section of our cemetery and then dedicated by both the Daughters and the Sons of the American Revolution. (DAR and SAR).

Seating will be limited. You are encouraged to bring your own chair.

FREE

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site