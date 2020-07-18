DAR/SAR Dedication Ceremony at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

DAR/SAR Dedication Ceremony at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT 

Abraham Hestand was an American Revolutionary War veteran, a Kentucky pioneer and a member of this church. However, the location of his final resting place is unknown. During this patriotic service a gravestone will be unveiled for him in the memorial section of our cemetery and then dedicated by both the Daughters and the Sons of the American Revolution. (DAR and SAR).

Seating will be limited. You are encouraged to bring your own chair.

FREE

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site

