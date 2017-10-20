DARK OF THE MOON
By Howard Richardson and William Berney
Directed by Dr. Jack Wann
October 13-15, 20-22, 2017
Sponsored by Doug Butler and Jamie Jarboe, Kentucky Utilities, O’Brien Ford
Due to adult content and themes, this show is for mature audiences.
Performance Times for All Shows (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10
Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.
For more information call (502) 633-0242 or visit shelbytheatre.org