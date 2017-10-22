DARK OF THE MOON

to Google Calendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00 iCalendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00

Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

DARK OF THE MOON

By Howard Richardson and William Berney

Directed by Dr. Jack Wann

October 13-15, 20-22, 2017

Sponsored by Doug Butler and Jamie Jarboe, Kentucky Utilities, O’Brien Ford

Due to adult content and themes, this show is for mature audiences.

Performance Times for All Shows (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

For more information call (502) 633-0242  or visit shelbytheatre.org

Info
Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
to Google Calendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00 iCalendar - DARK OF THE MOON - 2017-10-22 14:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Submit Yours