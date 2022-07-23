DEAD MAN'S HAND Murder Mystery at Rough River
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
×
Dawn Garvin
Who did the dirty deed?
DEAD MAN'S HAND Murder Mystery at Rough River
The Murder & Merriment Troupe return with this performance of an original mystery play. Guests will be treated to a buffet dinner/ play and dance.
For more information or to purchase your tickets call 270-257-2311.
Info
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance