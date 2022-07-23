DEAD MAN'S HAND Murder Mystery at Rough River

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

DEAD MAN'S HAND Murder Mystery at Rough River

The Murder & Merriment Troupe return with this performance of an original mystery play. Guests will be treated to a buffet dinner/ play and dance.

For more information or to purchase your tickets call 270-257-2311.

Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
270-257-2311
