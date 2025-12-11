DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Carnegie Covington
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a groundbreaking musical that looks at our tangled, social media-driven world. One private letter, one mistaken truth, and one life-changing opportunity set Evan Hansen on a journey he never expected—toward the thing he’s always longed for: a place to belong. Winner of six Tony Awards, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary story that speaks to anyone who has ever felt invisible, isolated, or alone in a crowded room.
For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com