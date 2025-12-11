DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Carnegie Covington

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a groundbreaking musical that looks at our tangled, social media-driven world. One private letter, one mistaken truth, and one life-changing opportunity set Evan Hansen on a journey he never expected—toward the thing he’s always longed for: a place to belong. Winner of six Tony Awards, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary story that speaks to anyone who has ever felt invisible, isolated, or alone in a crowded room.

