DJ Shadow at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tuesday, July 25, 2017  

RSVP to the FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/175071896348818/

Tickets start at $25 in advance. Showtime is 9:00 p.m. – Doors open at 8:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.

For premium seats, lounge access, parking and more contact MindyGoff@livenation.com  or call 502.883.5804.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit louisvillepalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

502.883.5804

