DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular
Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular at Preston Arts Center
The DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular takes you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Enjoy the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining Gospel, Jazz, Soul, Motown rhythms, and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat!
For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org
