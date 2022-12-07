DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular at Preston Arts Center

 The DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular takes you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Enjoy the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining Gospel, Jazz, Soul, Motown rhythms, and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat!

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org

Concerts & Live Music
