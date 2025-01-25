DRUMLine Live at Kentucky Center
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.
For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/