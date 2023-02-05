DRUMLine Live

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

DRUMLine Live  at Preston Arts Center

DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music
