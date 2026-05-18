Stomp and Holler at Beaver Dam

📍 October 2 & 3, 2026📍 Beaver Dam Amphitheater

A brand-new, carefully curated, experiential boutique festival featuring:

🎸 LIVE MUSIC: 2 STAGES !!!

🌟 A KILLER lineup of carefully curated world-class artists

🍔 Incredible food

🏕 Camping

🔥 Campfire sessions

🎶 Boutique festival vibes

💲 Affordable prices

❤️ A powerful community mission

☀️ DAM GOOD TIMES

All at a fraction of the cost of other major festivals.

PLUS - THE DAM is the ONLY place on the planet where you can truly have a "DAM Good Time." 😎🔥AND - Most importantly, proceeds directly benefit the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Clubs and the Beaver Dam Foundation, creating REAL impact for the children, families, and communities of Western Kentucky.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/