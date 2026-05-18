Stomp and Holler at Beaver Dam
to
Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Stomp and Holler at Beaver Dam
📍 October 2 & 3, 2026📍 Beaver Dam Amphitheater
A brand-new, carefully curated, experiential boutique festival featuring:
🎸 LIVE MUSIC: 2 STAGES !!!
🌟 A KILLER lineup of carefully curated world-class artists
🍔 Incredible food
🏕 Camping
🔥 Campfire sessions
🎶 Boutique festival vibes
💲 Affordable prices
❤️ A powerful community mission
☀️ DAM GOOD TIMES
All at a fraction of the cost of other major festivals.
PLUS - THE DAM is the ONLY place on the planet where you can truly have a "DAM Good Time." 😎🔥AND - Most importantly, proceeds directly benefit the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Clubs and the Beaver Dam Foundation, creating REAL impact for the children, families, and communities of Western Kentucky.
For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/