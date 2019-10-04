× Expand All proceeds benefit the Kentucky Dachshund Rescue Kentucky Dachshund Rescue is a non profit 501 c 3 charity

Dachtoberfest at Lakeview Park

We are having our Dachtoberfest , OCT 4-5 at Lakeview Park, in Frankfort. That is Friday-Sat....Location is Lakeview park right on 460 as you go into Frankfort...Its on the right. We will be at the HANCOCK PAVILION which is a 100ft x 50 ft covered picnic shelter with restrooms, 35 + picnic tables, neighboring playground and splashpad. Hours will be 3- 8 on Friday On Saturday 11-8

There will be a CAR Show, several food vendors, live band and dj, dog races , Wine tasting and Beer Garden...The theme is German/Bavarian.....We would love to have you there also....Here is the link to submit your vendorship...and mention I sent you a Code Dachshund $10 off your booth!

http://kentuckydachshundrescue.com/food-vendorcraft-sign-up.html

For more information call (859) 368-6041 or visit kentuckydachshundrescue.com