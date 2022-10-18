Dacre Stoker Bestselling Author of Dracula: The Un-Dead

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Capitol Presents: Dacre Stoker, International Bestselling Author of Dracula: The Un-Dead

Dacre Stoker is the great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker and the international best-selling co-author of Dracula the Un-Dead, the official Stoker family endorsed sequel to Dracula. Dacre is also the co-editor (with Elizabeth Miller) of The Lost Journal of Bram Stoker: The Dublin Years. His latest novel, Dracul, a prequel to Dracula, is a supernatural historical thriller in which a young Bram Stoker must confront an indescribable evil.

Stoker currently lives in Aiken, SC, together with his wife Jenne they manage the Bram Stoker Estate.

For more information, please call 270.904.6040 or visit warrenpl.org/capitol/

