× Expand Planet of the Tapes Dad and Buried: A Father's Day Show

Dad and Buried: A Father's Day Show

It's Father's Day, and what better way to celebrate it than by listening to comedians with dead dads talk about them onstage?

Hosted by Lena Beamish and Josh Gibson, and featuring dead dad stories from Greg Simms, Ehrin Dowdle, Nathaniel Potts-Wells, Donna Watts, and maybe more!

Doors at 6:30, show at 7. This show is FREE but we will be accepting donations for the surviving family members.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind, Unwind.

For more information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18257/t/tickets