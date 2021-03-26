× Expand Dailey & Vincent Dailey & Vincent are coming to Hopkinsville, KY March 26

Dailey & Vincent Concert at Alhambra Theatre

Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable, and elite Bluegrass bands in America, having won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music, including 14 International Bluegrass Music Awards, 4 Dove Awards, and 3 Grammy Award Nominations. The duo will be on the Historic Alhambra Theatre stage with two in-person and livestream performances Friday, March 26 at 6pm and 8:30pm.

A special thanks to our LIVE at the Historic Alhambra Theatre sponsors including Planters Bank, Rogers Group, Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Homes, HWEA, HES,Pennyrile Radiology, and Bluegrass Beverage for their generosity in supporting the Arts.

What the media is saying about the duo:

“The Rockstars of Bluegrass” - CMT.com

“The most electric combination of Country and Bluegrass today!” – Chuck Dauphin, Billboard

“The best of Bluegrass, Country and Gospel this side of Heaven” - Nancy Dunham, USA Today / Washington Tim

For more information call (270) 887-4295 or visit pennyroyalarts.org/live/dailey-vincent/