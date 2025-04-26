Dailey & Vincent at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Grand Ole Opry Members, five-time GRAMMY® Award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® Award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether(including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent (and their world-class band) offer a unique and modernized spin on ‘American music’-“the best of country, bluegrass and gospel this side of heaven” (USA Today)-the duo has played across the globe, taking the stage at iconic venues including the Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org