Dailey & Vincent: The Joys of Christmas Tour

No strangers to the holiday spirit, Dailey & Vincent’s latest release of their first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #8 on the Billboard Holiday Chart, landing right behind Michael Bublé and Pentatonix as the only country, bluegrass and gospel act in the Top Ten.

Doors open at 5 pm, show starts at 7 pm. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 pm, and exhibits will available for pre-show touring. Bundle museum admission with your tickets for a discounted rate.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org