Dailey and Vincent at the Kentucky Opry

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025

Dubbed by CMT as the “Rockstars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America, having won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music, including: three Grammy Award Nominations for the 2014 “Bluegrass Album of the Year;” 14 IBMA Awards (International Bluegrass Music Awards) as three-time “Entertainer of the Year,” three-time “Vocal Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” and four Dove Awards with three “Bluegrass Album of the Year” awards and “Bluegrass Song of the Year.”

For more information call (270) 527-3869 or visit kentuckyopry.com

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025
