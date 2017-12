Dale Hollow Valentine's Celebration

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park wants you to have a memorable Valentine's Weekend with your sweetheart! Saturday night, sit down and have a romantic dinner in the Island View Restaurant before dancing the night away to live music performed by Starr Mountain Band. Packages are $174.96 and include dinner, dance, overnight lodging and breakfast for two.

For more information call 270-433-7431 or visit parks.ky.gov