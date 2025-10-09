Dale Hollow's Haunted Hollow Halloween

Join us for a howling good time at our annual Haunted Hollow Halloween event filled with frightful fun and festive activities. Campers can enjoy ghoulish games and spooky surprises on Thursday, Friday, and all-day Saturday!👻 Spine-tingling activities include:🎃 Pumpkin Carving & Decorating Contest🦇 Creepy Costume Contest🏕️ Campsite Decorating Contest🍬 Trick-or-Treating Through the Campground🕷️ Spooky Crafts & More!📅 3-night minimum stay required.

For more information call (270) 433-7431 or visit parks.ky.gov