Dale Hollow's New Year's Eve Celebration

Dale Hollow Lake State Park 5970 State Park Rd, Kentucky 42717

Dale Hollow's New Year's Eve Celebration

Celebrate New Year's Eve with Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park on December 31, 2017. Professional DJ service 'Music in Motion' will have you dancing the night away before ringing in 2018. A special New Year's Eve dinner will be served in the beautiful Island View Restaurant overlooking Dale Hollow Lake. Lodging package $174.95 per couple (plus tax and resort fee) includes one nights lodging in the Mary Ray Oaken Lodge, buffet dinner, breakfast, dance and a special keepsake gift. Tickets for dance only are $30 per person. Doors open at 8:00 pm.

For more information call 270-433-7431 or visit parks.ky.gov

Dale Hollow Lake State Park 5970 State Park Rd, Kentucky 42717
270-433-7431
