Dali String Quartet at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

The Dalí Quartet brings its signature mix of Latin American, Classical and Romantic repertoire to stages and audiences of all kinds. The quartet’s passionate energy is poured into everything they do, generating critical and audience acclaim for their Classical Roots, Latin Soul. Its tours include appearances for distinguished chamber music and cultural center series in the U.S., Canada, and South America. Recent engagements include concerts in New York and Philadelphia, on to Portland, Puerto Rico, San Jose, and from Tulsa to Toronto and beyond. The Dalí Quartet’s engaging style reaches across the footlights for an experience which “leaves the audience almost dancing in the aisles.” (Peninsula Reviews)

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org