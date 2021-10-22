Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center

Damn Yankees by Encore Musicals | October 22nd - 24th

Baseball! Broadway! Faust! In this golden age classic, a frustrated middle-aged fan of the perennially losing Washington Senators sells his soul to become a baseball superstar, who leads his team in a quest to beat the Yankees in the World Series. But, when the young phenom starts missing the wife he left behind, the devil employs a dazzling temptress as a distraction. Based on The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, this golden-age musical introduced timeless tracks including, “Who’s Got the Pain?”, “Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO”, “Whatever Lola Wants,” and the show’s home run hit, “Heart.”

