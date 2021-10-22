Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center

to

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center

Damn Yankees by Encore Musicals | October 22nd - 24th

Baseball! Broadway! Faust! In this golden age classic, a frustrated middle-aged fan of the perennially losing Washington Senators sells his soul to become a baseball superstar, who leads his team in a quest to beat the Yankees in the World Series. But, when the young phenom starts missing the wife he left behind, the devil employs a dazzling temptress as a distraction. Based on The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, this golden-age musical introduced timeless tracks including, “Who’s Got the Pain?”, “Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO”, “Whatever Lola Wants,” and the show’s home run hit, “Heart.”

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center - 2021-10-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center - 2021-10-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center - 2021-10-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Damn Yankees at RiverPark Center - 2021-10-22 19:00:00 ical