Damon Farmer Exhibit at Artists Attic

Experience this exhibit of paintings by Kentucky artist Damon Farmer, depicting the artist's interest in things whimsical, mechanical and fantastical.

Through December 30

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org