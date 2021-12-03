× Expand Planet of the Tapes Loveable goofball Dan Alten & friends put on a fun comedy show at Planet of the Tapes

Dan Alten & Friends at Planet of the Tapes

Dan Alten is an intelligent idiot who is very good at making people laugh, traveling the country playing everywhere from dive bars to fancy theaters to punk basements & comedy clubs. He has opened for Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Johnny Pemberton, Hari Kondabolu, TV weirdo David Liebe Hart, rapper Open Mike Eagle, punk bands and a guy at an open mic who tried to throw his father’s ashes into the crowd. He has released 2 albums, headlined shows in 27 states, filmed a pilot for a standup show with Amazon, and is allegedly in the Guiness Book of World Records for participating in an 8 day continuous comedy show. If you don’t like him you can spit on his car.

With local favorites Reed Sedgwick, June Dempsey, and Jake Macias!

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ADMITTANCE**

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

