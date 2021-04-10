Dan Tyminski at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On April 10th, Dan Tyminski will perform two shows at the Hall of Fame, presented by American Patriot Getaways! With 14 GRAMMYs, Tyminski has left his mark on bluegrass music playing guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His voice famously accompanies George Clooney's performance of "I'm A Man of Constant Sorrow," in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou. His vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed over 1 billion times to date. Tyminski will be performing both shows with a full band, including mandolinist Adam Steffey and fiddler Maddie Denton.

Capacity is very limited for each show at about 25% capacity. All social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Show times are 5 pm and 8 pm.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org