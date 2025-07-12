Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series! at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.
Get ready for a summer full of flavor and live music! The Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series is lighting up Oldham Gardens with a hot lineup of local talent and even hotter eats. Come for the tunes, stay for the good vibes—and enjoy exclusive food specials featuring Dan-O’s Seasoning all summer long! Let's spice up your summer with the perfect blend of music, flavor, and fun at Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series!
Lineup:
July 12 – Side Piece
July 26 – The Aesthetic
August 9 – Most Wanted
August 29 – Basement Propaganda
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/