Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series! at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Get ready for a summer full of flavor and live music! The Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series is lighting up Oldham Gardens with a hot lineup of local talent and even hotter eats. Come for the tunes, stay for the good vibes—and enjoy exclusive food specials featuring Dan-O’s Seasoning all summer long! Let's spice up your summer with the perfect blend of music, flavor, and fun at Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series!

Lineup:

July 12 – Side Piece

July 26 – The Aesthetic

August 9 – Most Wanted

August 29 – Basement Propaganda

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/