Dance Battle Extravaganza at RiverPark Center

Dance Battle Extravaganza featuring Giordano Dance Chicago, Owensboro Dance Theatre, and Community Tri-State Competitors:

Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 7:00 PM

The first act will be a showcase of Giordano Dance Chicago! GDC is America’s original jazz dance company, captivating audiences worldwide with dynamic performances, diversity, and wide appeal of its repertoire. Known for its high-energy, high-impact artistry, GDC continually receives critical and audience acclaim worldwide. The second act will be an amusing and friendly dance battle fundraiser between tristate community groups! Each group will battle to win a grand prize of $1,000. Competing rounds will include; first responders, schools, banks, car dealerships, fitness centers, non-profits, healthcare facilities, government, multi-media, and more! Each round winner will win $100 to go to a charity of their choice! There is also a social media community favorite award of $500! Come cheer, laugh, and vote while supporting Owensboro Dance Theatre and those in the community!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org