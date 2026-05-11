Dance with Hope Srudio presents Wendy Returns to Neverland at Paramount Arts Center
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Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
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Dance with Hope Studio presents Wendy Returns to Neverland at Paramount Arts Center
Wendy Returns to Neverland, a magical ballet following Wendy as she journeys to Neverland, brings harmony to its spirited children, and bravely leads a rescue to save Peter Pan from the pirates. She discovers courage and the meaning of home along the way.
For more information, please call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/
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Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family