Dance with Hope Srudio presents Wendy Returns to Neverland at Paramount Arts Center

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Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Dance with Hope Studio presents Wendy Returns to Neverland at Paramount Arts Center

Wendy Returns to Neverland, a magical ballet following Wendy as she journeys to Neverland, brings harmony to its spirited children, and bravely leads a rescue to save Peter Pan from the pirates. She discovers courage and the meaning of home along the way.

For more information, please call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/

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Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
606.324.0007
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