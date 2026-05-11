Dance with Hope Srudio presents Wendy Returns to Neverland at Paramount Arts Center

Dance with Hope Studio presents Wendy Returns to Neverland at Paramount Arts Center

Wendy Returns to Neverland, a magical ballet following Wendy as she journeys to Neverland, brings harmony to its spirited children, and bravely leads a rescue to save Peter Pan from the pirates. She discovers courage and the meaning of home along the way.

For more information, please call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/