Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live at Lexington Opera House

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and surprise guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don’t miss Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!  a royally great time!  

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
