Darin & Brooke Aldridge with John Cowan at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Husband and wife duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge draw on the traditions of their native North Carolina, the savvy of a young, gifted band and their own dedication to ingenuity to create the most adventurous album of their career with their latest critically acclaimed release, Inner Journey. Joining Darin and Brooke, John Cowan, also known as the Voice of Newgrass, has been singing his heart out for nearly 50 years and his soaring vocals have only improved with time. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 with New Grass Revival, Cowan and his bandmates Sam Bush, Courtney Johnson, and Curtis Burch, and later Bela Fleck and Pat Flynn, introduced a new generation of music fans to an explosive, experimental and ultimately, eponymous brand of bluegrass.Doors open at 6 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available. Tickets are on sale now!

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org