Dark Highway: Love, Murder, and Revenge in 1930's Kentucky

Presented by author Ann DAngelo

On a cold November night 80 years ago, the body of beautiful Oldham County businesswoman Verna Garr Taylor is found along a lonely highway in rural Kentucky. A single bullet has pierced her heart. Her fiance, Brigadier General Henry Denhardt insists that she committed suicide, but the evidence points to murder. The death of Verna Taylor becomes the catalyst for an astounding chain of events that upends three small Kentucky towns and captures the attention of the nation and world. Dark Highway is the true story of a romance that suddenly turns violent, the sensational murder trial of a powerful, ruthless state politician, and the ultimate vengeance of three devoted brothers.

"With spellbinding storytelling, Ann DAngelo has recovered from the dust bin of Kentucky history one of the most fascinating - but forgotten - episodes of romance, murder, and revenge in a state known for all three." - Bill Cunningham, Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court

Author Ann DAngelo earned her juris doctor degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law and has an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Louisville. Twenty years of experience as an attorney and a passion for history have served her well in researching and writing this compelling story.

A book signing will follow the presentation.

July 27, 2017 | 7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings